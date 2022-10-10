HALLOW-een at Cave of the Mounds this October

Cave of the Mounds is open daily 9a.m. to 5 p.m.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (WMTV) -One Dane County historic attraction is offering kids and adults-alike a way to celebrate Halloween sugar-free this October.

Located twenty minutes west of Madison, Cave of the Mounds invites families to trick-or-treat for rocks and crystals while taking a guided tour through the more than one-million-year-old cave.

Costumes are encouraged but not required. You may want to grab an extra layer as the Cave stays at a consistent 50 degrees.

Tickets for HALLOW-een at Cave of the Mounds is $2 extra on top of regular admission.

If you’d like to learn more about the National Natural Landmark that is open year-round, visit caveofthemounds.com

Tate Phillip, Cave of the Mounds communications manager joins The Morning Show Monday to discuss how families can put a twist on the Halloween experience this year.

