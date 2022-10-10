Janesville woman faces charge in crash that killed 9-year-old boy

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville resident faces a charge related to a crash last month that resulted in the death of a 9-year-old boy, the city’s police department stated Monday.

Janesville Police Department said that there is no evidence indicating that the 39-year-old woman was driving recklessly during the crash that happened around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 28, at the intersection of East Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue.

The woman is accused of operating without a license causing death. The department noted the vehicle she was driving had an illegal window tint.

Authorities’ investigation has determined that the driver was stopped at a stop sign on Prairie Avenue facing northbound at East Memorial.

Police said the child was walking west on East Memorial on the south side of the street, crossing Prairie Avenue. The driver said she did not see the boy enter the street and she turned right onto East Memorial, according to JPD.

JPD noted that they did not think speed was a factor in the crash and said that the woman was not driving on East Memorial before the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation and has documented any potential blind spots the driver may have had.

