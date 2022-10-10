Kamo’i Latu named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers wrapped up a difficult and emotional week on a high note with a 42-7 win against Northwestern.

Junior quarterback Graham Mertz threw for 299 yards and five touchdowns, but it was a defensive player who is picking up attention from the Big Ten Conference.

Kamo’i Latu was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. The junior safety had his first career interception in the first quarter, and picked up another in the third.

The last Badger to have a pair of interceptions in the same game was Collin Wilder against Nebraska on November 11, 2021.

Latu also recorded three solo tackles in Wisconsin’s dominant victory and this is his first time to earn the Defensive Player of the Week accolade.

Here's what Kamo'I Latu had to say about being named Big Ten Defensive POTW



Latu had a pair of interceptions against Northwestern

Next up the Badgers will face Michigan State at 3 p.m. in East Lansing.

