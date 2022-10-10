Kamo’i Latu named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

The Hawaii native had two interceptions against Northwestern.
Wisconsin safety Kamo'i Latu (13) during second half of an NCAA football game against...
Wisconsin safety Kamo'i Latu (13) during second half of an NCAA football game against Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Washington State beat Wisconsins 17-14. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers wrapped up a difficult and emotional week on a high note with a 42-7 win against Northwestern.

Junior quarterback Graham Mertz threw for 299 yards and five touchdowns, but it was a defensive player who is picking up attention from the Big Ten Conference.

Kamo’i Latu was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. The junior safety had his first career interception in the first quarter, and picked up another in the third.

The last Badger to have a pair of interceptions in the same game was Collin Wilder against Nebraska on November 11, 2021.

Latu also recorded three solo tackles in Wisconsin’s dominant victory and this is his first time to earn the Defensive Player of the Week accolade.

Next up the Badgers will face Michigan State at 3 p.m. in East Lansing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week

Latest News

Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi (1) gets past New Mexico State's Dylan Early (11) during the first...
Wisconsin’s Mellusi hurts wrist, won’t play against Spartans
Wisconsin football players weigh in on Chryst ousting
Wisconsin football players weigh in on Chryst ousting
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA...
Leipold happy at No. 19 Kansas despite links to Wisconsin
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches before an NCAA college football game against...
Big Ten West teams are mild, but division race could be wild