Madison grocery store providing fresh produce in a food desert plans to expand

Luna's Groceries
Luna's Groceries(WMTV)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A grocery store is looking to expand throughout Madison while taking its mission with them.

Small business owner Mariam Maldonado is looking to spread her wings. She serves a food desert— an area that’s lacked a source of fresh produce for nearly 10 years. Luna’s Groceries plans to expand its operations— as it’s given the community much more than food.

“In times of COVID we did vaccine drive ups, we gave people masks, we help people with meals,” Maldonado said.

District 10 Alder Yannette Figueroa Cole watched Luna’s grow from the beginning. Cole says Luna’s puts the community first.

“It’s not how about you make money, it’s about how you can give back to places you take space in. that’s what makes them so unique,” Cole said.

In a space where healthy foods aren’t easily accessible, Cole says Luna’s gives people the opportunity to eat healthier.

“They bring a lot of fresh products. They have your plantains there, you have your potatoes, you have your onions, you have fresh vegetables there all the time,” Cole said.

Beyond the Allied Drive Neighborhood, Maldonado says she wants to set up shop in another food desert area.

“Customization is key. I had the opportunity to have something maybe bigger, but its not what I am looking for. What I am looking for is something that is big enough that can serve your neighborhood or any neighborhood and there is no waste,” Maldonado said.

Maldonado says her goal is to make her expansion feel like home.

“It doesn’t just represent me. It represents my sisters and brothers from Honduras, Mexico, Ecuador. We have a little of everybody in here,” Maldonado said.

