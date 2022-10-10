Man accused of groping women, trying to pick fights at Madison bar

A man was arrested at Red Rock Saloon, in Madison, for allegedly groping several women and trying to pick fights early Sunday morning.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A sexual assault suspect allegedly groped several women around closing time Sunday morning at a downtown Madison bar and tried to pick multiple fights.

Officers were outside the Red Rock Saloon around 2:15 a.m. when they were told what the suspect, who was in the bar at the time, was allegedly doing. They were told the 32-year-old man had been drinking and accused him of “groping” them, MPD stated. (parentheses theirs)

The victims also told investigators the suspect had threatened several people and was trying to start a fight with them.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a single count of 4th degree sexual assault and three disorderly conduct counts.

