Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot

The Madison Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 10,...
The Madison Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2022, near Warner Park.(WOWT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded Saturday night to a reported fight in a parking lot on the city’s north side.

An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone called police, saying there was a fight between teenagers in the 1700 block of Northport Road, near Warner Park. Neither the stab wound to the victim’s chest nor the head injury were considered life threatening.

By the time, they arrived the suspect had already left. As of Monday morning, investigators have not identified the suspect. Their investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers by calling 608-266-6014 or going online to p3tips.com.

