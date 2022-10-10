MPD: Victim sexually assaulted during series of Madison break-ins

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A victim reported being sexually assaulted on Sunday during a string of burglaries at a University of Wisconsin off-campus housing complex.

According to the Madison Police Department, several people at The James reported someone had broken into their homes. MPD’s incident report stated the suspect went into ‘numerous’ apartments, noting that they were unlocked at the time.

One person in one of the apartments reported being sexually assaulted by the suspect.

The police department described the suspect as a Black man between 25 and 30 years old, standing six feet tall, with a medium build, and short dreaded hair.

MPD described its investigation as ‘active and ongoing.’ Anyone with information about any of the break-ins is asked to call police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Crime Stoppers by calling 608-266-6014 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The MPD report comes a week to the day after another sexual assault was reported at an apartment building in the N. Park Street and Fahrenbrook Court area. In that incident, the suspect broke in by removing a window screen and going through an unlocked window, police reported.

That suspect was described as man, standing around six feet tall, between the ages of 19 and 22 years old, with a slender build and short hair. At the time, MPD officers were still trying to identify that suspect.

The latest MPD report gave no indication that police believe the crimes were related.

