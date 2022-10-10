Name released of driver killed in Dane Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Sauk City woman who died nearly a week ago in a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Roxbury.

According to the medical examiner, Chelsea Kovacich died soon after the wreck, which happened late in the afternoon last Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Hwy. 188. Its report confirmed the 33-year-old died from injuries sustained in crash.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office previously indicated Kovacich’s vehicle was heading west on U.S. 12 around 4:45 p.m. when it was struck by a vehicle turning left from Hwy. 188, onto eastbound U.S. 12. The collision caused Kovacich’s vehicle to roll and she was ejected.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office, along with the Sauk Prairie Fire and EMS, responded to the scene and Kovacich was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The wreck led to U.S. 12 being closed for several hours.

The medical examiner’s office noted that the crash remains under investigation.

