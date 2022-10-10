Name released of driver killed in Dane Co. crash

(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Sauk City woman who died nearly a week ago in a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Roxbury.

According to the medical examiner, Chelsea Kovacich died soon after the wreck, which happened late in the afternoon last Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Hwy. 188. Its report confirmed the 33-year-old died from injuries sustained in crash.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office previously indicated Kovacich’s vehicle was heading west on U.S. 12 around 4:45 p.m. when it was struck by a vehicle turning left from Hwy. 188, onto eastbound U.S. 12. The collision caused Kovacich’s vehicle to roll and she was ejected.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office, along with the Sauk Prairie Fire and EMS, responded to the scene and Kovacich was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The wreck led to U.S. 12 being closed for several hours.

The medical examiner’s office noted that the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week

Latest News

Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi (1) gets past New Mexico State's Dylan Early (11) during the first...
Wisconsin’s Mellusi hurts wrist, won’t play against Spartans
Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson announces he will not run for a third term.
Fitchburg mayor won’t run for third term
A man was arrested at Red Rock Saloon, in Madison, for allegedly groping several women and...
Man accused of groping women, trying to pick fights at Madison bar
A young child went for help after a vehicle crashed in a large garage on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Child goes for help after car crashed into Madison garage