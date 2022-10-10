Rock Co: Janesville officials responding to injury crash

Traffic alert
Traffic alert
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to a crash that caused at least one injury, according to Rock Co. Dispatch.

Janesville Police Department and Fire Department were dispatched around 9 p.m. to a crash that happened the intersection of US 51 and Blackbridge Road.

Dispatch didn’t say how many people were injured but did say that the north and southbound lanes of US 51 would be closed for around two hours while the crash is cleared.

