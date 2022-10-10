Sunny & Mild Today and Tuesday

Turning cooler through the middle of the week
Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Plenty of Sunshine
  • Mild Temperatures
  • Cooler Through the Middle and End of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will bring more sunshine and pleasant conditions to the region for today. Over the next several days, a warm front and a cold front will move through. Each will influence our weather from both a temperature and a precipitation standpoint.

Plenty of sunshine expected today with temperatures climbing back above normal into the middle and upper 60s. Winds will be light out of the east to southeast. Clear skies will be seen tonight and with temperatures dropping to the middle 40s. Tuesday starts off with sunshine, but scattered clouds will quickly develop ahead of a warm front which will approach from the south. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will develop as a cold front approaches from the west Tuesday night into Wednesday. Showers will continue on Wednesday as the cold front moves through. This will bring much cooler air back to the region for the end of the week as highs drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We will see a slight rebound of temperatures into the weekend, although still below normal. It will come with a few showers and eventually much cooler air into the next week!

