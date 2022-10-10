UW Odyssey Project: 20 years of amplifying student voices

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Overcoming adversity and achieving their dreams through higher education — it’s what many students have successfully done over the past 20 years through the UW-Madison Odyssey Project.

Wednesday, October 12 marks 20 years of the program, and in honor of the anniversary, Gov. Tony Evers declared it “Odyssey Project Day.”

On Monday, Odyssey Project Co-Director and Founder Emily Auerbach and 2021 Odyssey Graduate Faleshuh Walker sat down with NBC15 to explain the importance of Odyssey in the community.

Walker is also the first prize winner for art and third prize winner for poetry in Odyssey’s 2022 “Why Vote” competition.

Wednesday, Odyssey is holding an event to commemorate 20 years at the Great Hall in Memorial Union. To learn more about the event or participate on Zoom, register here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.