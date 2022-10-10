Virtual map to help City of Sun Prairie plan pedestrian routes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie residents are getting the opportunity to decide how the city builds transportation options for pedestrians, according to a post from the City of Sun Prairie Economic Development Department.

In an effort to make active transportation, including walking, biking and rolling easier, safer and more convenient, the City of Sun Prairie is asking residents and stakeholders about where they walk and bike and where they would like the option to do both.

Residents can add their preferred routes and locations on a virtual map by adding color-coded lines and points on the city map.

The city said the proposed routes will influence how the City of Sun Prairie Engineering Department develops pedestrian transportation options in the future.

Map editors will also be able to add commentary to their and others routes to give feedback on the ideas.

To add to the map, click the link here.

