Virtual map to help City of Sun Prairie plan pedestrian routes

City of Sun Prairie pedestrian map
City of Sun Prairie pedestrian map(City of Sun Prairie)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie residents are getting the opportunity to decide how the city builds transportation options for pedestrians, according to a post from the City of Sun Prairie Economic Development Department.

In an effort to make active transportation, including walking, biking and rolling easier, safer and more convenient, the City of Sun Prairie is asking residents and stakeholders about where they walk and bike and where they would like the option to do both.

Residents can add their preferred routes and locations on a virtual map by adding color-coded lines and points on the city map.

The city said the proposed routes will influence how the City of Sun Prairie Engineering Department develops pedestrian transportation options in the future.

Map editors will also be able to add commentary to their and others routes to give feedback on the ideas.

To add to the map, click the link here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced Sunday that Jim Leonhard will be taking...
UW: Chryst out as Badgers head coach, Jim Leonhard will take over

Latest News

Sculptors volunteer their time ahead of ‘Souper Bowl’ fundraiser
Tom Farley, others speak about personal ties to addiction at educational event in Beloit
Fire Truck Parade
Annual Fire Truck Parade held once again on State Street
Sculptors prepare for souper bowl
Souper Bowls