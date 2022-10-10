Wisconsin Alumni Foundation announces events for 112th homecoming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison will celebrate its 112th homecoming with a variety of activities and traditions, the Wisconsin Alumni Association said Monday.

“The Wisconsin Alumni Association takes great pride in offering this array of spirited events,” chief alumni officer and executive director Sarah Schutt said.

This year’s itinerary includes the new Divine Nine Plaza Kickback, an event that will celebrate the history and contributions of the Black fraternities and sororities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council at UW-Madison.

Various events celebrating homecoming will occur throughout the week of Oct. 17-22.

More information about homecoming festivities can be found on the Wisconsin Alumni Association website.

