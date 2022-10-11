AAA: Average Madison gas prices top $4 per gallon this week

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas rose $0.12 over the past week.(kltv)
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison gas prices hit over $4 per gallon this week, according to reports from AAA.

AAA noted that gas prices on Sunday hit an average of $4.06 per gallon and fell a penny on Monday to $4.05. Madison’s average gas price is higher than the state average, which is $3.98 Monday.

AAA explained that a recent announcement from OPEC+ of nations cutting production by two million barrels per day caused prices to rise past $90 per barrel. A higher barrel cost usually means higher gasoline prices, plus AAA pointed out that more drivers fueled up last week.

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said high gas prices on the West Coast have played a part in a rise in the national average.

“Reversing this trend may help take some pressure off of pump prices,” Gross said.

The national average is lower than Madison’s, rising 12 cents over the past week to $3.91 per gallon.

