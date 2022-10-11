Amara opening soon, other changes coming to Hilldale this fall

Hilldale announced Tuesday that the new restaurant Amara is opening soon along with several other changes coming this fall.(Hilldale)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Tuesday that the new Italian restaurant Amara is opening soon along with several other changes coming this fall.

After announcing this spring that it would be coming to Hilldale, Amara is now set to open its doors on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

“We’re excited for people to experience Amara,” Hilldale General Manager Nanci Horn said. “We love adding new dining experiences to the Hilldale neighborhood.”

Featuring coastal Italian cuisine, Amara will be opening next to Evereve in Hilldale, and several other tenants will also be relocating as well.

Chase Bank will be joining Creando Explorertorium in the newly renovated former Fleming’s building in early November. The new Chase Hilldale location joins three other Madison branches.

Additionally, active apparel store Title 9 will be relocating into the former Creando space next to jewelry boutique Kendra Scott in November. As Title 9 is currently located next to Evereve, the women’s clothing store will have the space to begin their expansion into Title 9′s former space in early 2023.

Cosmetics store Bluemercury and clothing store J.McLaughlin will be opening later this fall.

“Adding Chase Bank, Title 9 and Evereve in their new spaces will allow those retailers to be even more successful. It’s wonderful to see the growth happening here,” Horn said.

Home goods store Lovesac, restaurant Freshfin and clothing store Levi’s also all opened their doors in Hilldale over the summer.

