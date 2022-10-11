Americans continue to seek mental health services through the pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On World Mental Health Day, mental health professionals say Americans are continuing to seek help as they move forward from the pandemic.

Oct. 10 marks World Mental Health Day and officials say putting mental health first is hard for some. Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin Chief Medical Officer, Chris Kastman, says anxiety and depression are at an all-time high and eating disorders are not too far behind.

“It might be hard to adjust to a place where everyone is very conscience of what’s clean and what’s dirty,” Kastman said. “And you are seeing yourself on a video screen all day, every day.”

Kastman says people seeking help continue to thrive with online therapy.

“Behavioral health is something that people feel more comfortable than other physical health conditions doing virtually. So it’s about 50/50,” Kastman said.

The chief medical officer says since the pandemic people delay going to see a doctor regularly but they should give themselves grace.

“We’ve seen people delay their care,” Kastman said. “Their care of any kind at their providers office and I would encourage people to reestablish with their primary care provider.”

From a college student’s prospective, there are multiple layers of stress. Madison College Counselor John Boyne says students should take one step at a time.

“We talk a lot about basic self-care. Like taking care of the big three like sleep, nutrition and exercise. And that goes a long way a lot of times,” Boyne said.

Boyne says his department focuses on helping staff to better assist students through personal situations.

“Students under high distress--sometimes that shows up as irritability or classroom disruptions,” Boyne said. “Sometimes it shows up as suicide risks. So we are trying to help our colleagues be more prepared to cope with that.”

Madison College students can receive six, free online therapy sessions through BetterMynd.

