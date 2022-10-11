LIVE: Biden to deliver remarks at virtual fire prevention summit

President Joe Biden delivers virtual remarks Tuesday at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to deliver virtual remarks on Tuesday at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control.

The U.S. Fire Administration is hosting the 75th Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

This year, it will be livestreamed from the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Among the issues being discussed is climate change, which experts say is fueling more frequent, deadly wildfires.

The summit is happening during Fire Prevention Week, which began on Sunday. It is the 100th year of the week’s observance.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week

Latest News

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
The DART spacecraft smashed into a small asteroid to alter its orbit.
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
The University of Wisconsin Police Department released two pictures on Tuesday, Oct. 11, of the...
UWPD seeks person of interest in attack after Illinois game
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept....
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies