Common Council to take steps Tuesday towards Madison’s first independent police monitor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday night, the City of Madison is set to take another step towards hiring its first independent police monitor.

The Common Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., both in person and online, in part to take action on the contract for John Tate II. According to District 4 Alder Mike Verveer, the mayor will introduce a resolution that creates a path for confirmation.

Separately, the vote for his appointment is scheduled for Nov. 1, Verveer said.

The Police Civilian Oversight Board appointed Tate to the position Monday.

The independent police monitor’s role is to make sure the Madison Police Dept. complies with internal policies and procedures. Those policies should also align with research-based best practices, according to his contract.

As the agreement specifies, Tate should also review “use of force” incidents and give guidance to officials like the police chief and mayor. Community members can also take their complaints about police to him, as he’s supposed to create a process for receiving those tips then oversee investigations into them.

His salary is $125,000.

NBC15 reported Monday, Tate has a master’s degree in social work and is an alder in Racine. He was also chair for the Wisconsin Parole Commission, until he resigned in the midst of criticism over parole plans for a convicted murderer.

Pending approval by the Common Council, the city announced Tate is set to begin his position on Dec. 5.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.