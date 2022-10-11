Cooler Weather On the Way

Key Takeaways

Morning Sunshine Today

Breezy and Mild

Cooler For the End of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An approaching cold front will bring some big changes in our weather over the next several days. During the transition, rain will be likely and wind will increase. Colder air will then fill in behind the front for the end of the week.

Skies will be mostly sunny early today followed by increasing midday clouds. Scattered showers and storms will develop by evening. Highs will be warm with readings expected in the lower 70s. Winds will pick up out of the south 5-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Showers and storms continue into Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s. A cold front moves through Wednesday with periods of rain and thunder. Highs will be early in the day with falling afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday will remain pretty quiet, but much cooler. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows will dip into the 30s with areas of frost. Not much changes heading into the weekend, although we will add at least a few degrees. Even colder weather is possible by early next week!

