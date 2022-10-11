Fitchburg city council president announces bid for mayor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg’s Common Council president announced Tuesday that he would be throwing his hat into the ring of the city’s mayoral race.

Alder Randy Udell revealed he would be running for mayor the day after current mayor, Aaron Richardson, announced he would not be seeking a third term. The Democratic Richardson will face Republican John Lieber in this fall’s race for state treasurer, which is currently held by Sarah Godlewski.

Udell was elected to the Fitchburg City Council in 2020 and was reelected in 2022. He has served as president since 2021.

“The next Mayor will need to build on the strengths of this City and be prepared to lead Fitchburg through the challenges we will face,” Udell said. “Many people have urged me to run because of my experience in city government, in the private sector, and as someone who has always brought people together to find solutions.”

Udell has served on multiple committees, which include the Finance Committee, Plan Commission and Community and Economic Development Authority. His campaign noted that he currently serves as treasurer of the Wisconsin Democratic Party and has been reelected four times.

“I am excited to be a candidate for Mayor and I look forward to the campaign,” Udell said.

The election will take place in April of 2023.

