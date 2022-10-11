Fitchburg city council president announces bid for mayor

Fitchburg Alder and City Council President Randy Udell
Fitchburg Alder and City Council President Randy Udell(Randy Udell for Fitchburg Mayor)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg’s Common Council president announced Tuesday that he would be throwing his hat into the ring of the city’s mayoral race.

Alder Randy Udell revealed he would be running for mayor the day after current mayor, Aaron Richardson, announced he would not be seeking a third term. The Democratic Richardson will face Republican John Lieber in this fall’s race for state treasurer, which is currently held by Sarah Godlewski.

Udell was elected to the Fitchburg City Council in 2020 and was reelected in 2022. He has served as president since 2021.

“The next Mayor will need to build on the strengths of this City and be prepared to lead Fitchburg through the challenges we will face,” Udell said. “Many people have urged me to run because of my experience in city government, in the private sector, and as someone who has always brought people together to find solutions.”

Udell has served on multiple committees, which include the Finance Committee, Plan Commission and Community and Economic Development Authority. His campaign noted that he currently serves as treasurer of the Wisconsin Democratic Party and has been reelected four times.

“I am excited to be a candidate for Mayor and I look forward to the campaign,” Udell said.

The election will take place in April of 2023.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.

Latest News

With the holidays quickly approaching, USPS announced mailing deadlines Tuesday to send holiday...
USPS announces mailing deadlines to send holiday packages to service members abroad
Racine Alderman John Tate II was named Madison's new independent police monitor on Oct. 10, 2022.
Common Council to take steps Tuesday towards Madison’s first independent police monitor
Hilldale announced Tuesday that the new restaurant Amara is opening soon along with several...
Amara opening soon, other changes coming to Hilldale this fall
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sun Prairie teacher faces additional charge in bathroom recording incident