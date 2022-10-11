Fitchburg Police Department investigating gunshots striking homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple homes in the Swan Creek neighborhood near the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area were struck by gunshots Saturday night, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Fitchburg Police first received a report of a bullet hitting a home around 5:10 pm on Buttonbush Drive. Two more reports—one on Stoneman Drive and another on Sunflower Drive—were made later that evening., according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Officials say that no injuries were reported.

Police received additional reports of nearby residents hearing gunshots from the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area. Both the Fitchburg Police Department and the Madison Police Department used drones to search the area, and officials from the Wisconsin DNR assisted with the search. Nobody of interest was located, officials say.

Investigators are looking to speak to people who were in the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area or on the Capital City Trail from Syene Road to Fish Hatchery Road who heard gunshots or saw something out of the ordinary on Saturday from 4 p.m to 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608 270-4300.

Tips can be reported anonymously by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608 266-6014 or via P3Tips.com. Tips can also be reported to the Wisconsin DNR at 800-847-9367.

