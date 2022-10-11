Ho-Chunk Nation leaders call on U.S. DOJ to investigate Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ho-Chunk Nation is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate an incident where a group of high school students were allegedly forced out of a vehicle with a “torch like device” last week, noting that one of the youth involved was a young tribal member.

Ho-Chunk Nation District 2 leaders urged the agency to look into the incident, alleging that the adults used power and control to detain and threaten the teens. They also allege students of color may have been treated differently.

“I want to thank the Baraboo Police Department for their preliminary investigations,” Rep. Kristin White Eagle said. “We want to be sure the charges fit the crime. This bias incident has a profound [e]ffect on these kids and their families. But it also seeks to unravel a lot of hard work within our community to bridge the cultural divide and build trust.”

Three men were arrested after Baraboo high school students say men forced them out of their car. (NBC15/Marcus Aarsvold)

High schoolers were throwing toilet paper at homes in the area, which Baraboo Police Department said is a typical homecoming tradition. Lt. Ryan La Broscian said one of the students called the agency around 10:30 p.m. after the incident happened in the 1100 block of Tandom Trail. At the time, three men were taken into custody.

NBC15 reached out to the Sauk County DA’s Office and Sheriff’s Office last week for an update on the status of any charges. This story will be updated with any response.

