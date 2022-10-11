Horse dies after being struck by semi in Grant Co.

Crash
Crash(Pixabay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A horse has died after walking into a road last week in Grant County and being struck by a semi truck, officials report Tuesday.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that it received information about the one-vehicle crash around 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The semi driver was going southbound on State Highway 61 near Buena Vista Lane in the town of Potosi when officials say two horses walked onto the road. The Connecticut man’s semi collided with one of the horses, officials explained.

The sheriff’s office noted the horse died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office stated that it has not been able to find the owner of the horse and asked that anyone who has information about the owner to call the sheriff’s office.

