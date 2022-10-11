Madison mayor releases the second of her two budgets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A month after Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway detailed her plan for upcoming capital expenditures, she detailed how she envisions using city services to help Madison recover from the pandemic and deal with its growing pains.

On Tuesday, the mayor’s office released its operating budget and highlighted some of the programs specifically targeted, which city leaders hope will increase public safety, offer rental assistance, and expand youth programs. The budget will be submitted to the Common Council on Tuesday night.

“With these investments and many more, the City continues the efforts begun in the Capital budget to build a safer community, healthier neighborhoods and create opportunities for our youth.” Mayor Rhodes-Conway said, also promising this latest budget “focus(es) on the bottom and fiscal restraint.”

Among the initiatives aimed at lowering rents for thousands of Madison residents that were highlighted by the mayor’s office include maintain the staff responsible for managing a rental assistance program that relies on federal funds as well as getting approval for a Madison Customer Service Program that would reduce utility bills for lower income residents.

Elsewhere, a new full-time City Emergency Manager position would be created. The mayor’s office specifically states the person who fills the position would be focused on situations caused by climate change along with other emergencies.

The city would also expand the team that responds to behavioral health-related 911 calls. The changes would allow what is currently a downtown-only program to cover the entire city and it would more than double the number of hours in a week it operates. Additionally, upping the staff committed to reducing violence promises to cut crime downtown and help resolve conflicts elsewhere, the mayor’s office states.

Also expanding, under the mayor’s plan, is Public Health Madison and Dane County’s reproductive health clinic. The budget calls for “significant” growth for the program, added the mayor’s office statement, which specifically noted long-acting reversible contraceptives role in the plan.

This summer’s Parks Alive! Program will get a program manager, as part of the budget’s effort to invest in the city’s younger residents, according to the mayor’s office. It will also add a quarter-million dollars to an employment and internship program targeting those between 18 and 26 years old.

After the budget is introduced at the council meeting, it will go to the City Finance Committee before going before the full council next month.

