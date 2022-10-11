Madison’s East Side aglow as GLEAM takes over Olbrich Gardens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Large scale light-installations are once again taking over Madison’s Olbrich Botanical Gardens this fall.

The annual outdoor art exhibit, GLEAM is created by designers from Wisconsin, the region and around the world.

Art-lovers visiting the grounds will make their way through a .67 mile loop featuring work from a team of art professionals, lighting designers and horticulturists.

Tom Fuller, public relations and marketing coordinator with Olbrich Botanical Gardens joins The Morning Show Tuesday to walk us through the 16-acre grounds.

Ticket proceeds support the mission and daily operations of Olbrich Botanial Gardens.

GLEAM takes place Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison.

The large-scale light installations will be available for viewing through Oct. 29. Advanced ticket times are required. To see available time slots, see here.

Tickets for the general public cost $15, for Olbrich members tickets are $11. Admission for children ages 6-12 is $7 and those five and under can attend for free.

If you do not have internet access you may call 608-246-5616 for assistance! To learn more about GLEAM at Olbrich Gardens, visit www.olbrichgleam.org.

Olbrich Gardens is also calling all artists and lighting designer for GLEAM 2023! They are now accepting large scale, light-based installation proposals.

