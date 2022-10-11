Madison’s East Side aglow as GLEAM takes over Olbrich Gardens

Out of the MeowVerse is stop number seven on the GLEAM tour.
Out of the MeowVerse is stop number seven on the GLEAM tour.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Large scale light-installations are once again taking over Madison’s Olbrich Botanical Gardens this fall.

The annual outdoor art exhibit, GLEAM is created by designers from Wisconsin, the region and around the world.

Art-lovers visiting the grounds will make their way through a .67 mile loop featuring work from a team of art professionals, lighting designers and horticulturists.

Tom Fuller, public relations and marketing coordinator with Olbrich Botanical Gardens joins The Morning Show Tuesday to walk us through the 16-acre grounds.

Ticket proceeds support the mission and daily operations of Olbrich Botanial Gardens.

GLEAM takes place Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison.

The large-scale light installations will be available for viewing through Oct. 29. Advanced ticket times are required. To see available time slots, see here.

Tickets for the general public cost $15, for Olbrich members tickets are $11. Admission for children ages 6-12 is $7 and those five and under can attend for free.

If you do not have internet access you may call 608-246-5616 for assistance! To learn more about GLEAM at Olbrich Gardens, visit www.olbrichgleam.org.

Olbrich Gardens is also calling all artists and lighting designer for GLEAM 2023! They are now accepting large scale, light-based installation proposals.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week

Latest News

Monday marks World Mental Health Day 2022
Americans continue to seek mental health services through the pandemic
Mental health experts say rates of depression and anxiety are at an all time high.
Professionals discuss post-pandemic trends in mental health treatment
A Madison family is hoping to bring conversations about mental health to the table, after...
Madison family strives to prevent suicide after personal losses
Three Baraboo residents, including a school district staff member, were taken into custody...
Ho-Chunk Nation leaders call on U.S. DOJ to investigate Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident