MPD: Driver blows through school zone 32 mph over the speed limit

A driver was caught going 32 mph over the speed limit near a Madison school, on Monday, Oct....
A driver was caught going 32 mph over the speed limit near a Madison school, on Monday, Oct. 2022, MPD reports.(KXII)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was cited Monday morning for allegedly going two-and-a-half times the speed limit through a school zone, the Madison Police Department reported.

The police department is using the incident to remind drivers to slow down when entering a school zone, mind the crossing guards, and always watch out in case any students are outside.

According to MPD’s report, one of the department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Officer joined crossing guards at the school near the intersection of Mineral Point Road and S. Segoe Road. Around 8:30 a.m., the officer spotted a vehicle going 52 mph in a 20-mph zone, the report states.

After stopping the vehicle, the officer discovered the driver was already facing other violations. While he was cited for going 32 mph over the speed limit and driving on a suspended license, the driver was also booked into the Dane Co. jail in connection with felony bail jumping cases.

