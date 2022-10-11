MPD: Stolen vehicle linked to 4 damaged ones located

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle that was reported stolen on Friday near where four other ones had windows smashed has been recovered; however, the suspect remains on the loose, the Madison Police Department stated.

In an updated incident report, the police department indicated the stolen vehicle was located in the 700 block of Lisa Lane. No one was in it at the time.

The vehicle was stolen in the 2700 block of Crossroads Drive from a person who does not live in Madison, MPD noted in its original statement. Although there were no signs of forced entry, the victim had locked the doors and still had the keys, the police department added.

Not far from where that vehicle had been parked two others had broken windows, the report continued. Two blocks away, another pair of vehicles were found with broken windows. Nothing was stolen from any of them.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call MPD at 608-255-2345 or leave a tip with Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Online tips can be made at p3tips.com.

