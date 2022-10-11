PFAs spur warning for fishermen at Castle Rock Lake

The Department of Natural Resources issues a PFAs warning for two Wisconsin lakes.(Pexels)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Natural Resources urges people who eat fish pulled from Castle Rock Lake and another one in Lincoln Co. to limit how much they consume. On Tuesday, the agency released a breakdown of how much of certain varieties people should eat, with a couple of types limited to once a month.

DNR blamed elevated PFOs, a type of PFAs, as the reason for the cause for the warning. The high levels were detected in the species during testing in March and April. The other lake covered by the alert was Lake Mohawksin, near Tomahawk, where the Wisconsin River splits and expands.

The Castle Rock Lake warning in Adams and Juneau counties covers a portion of the lake that stretches from Petenwell Flowage Dam to the Castle Rock Lake Dam.

Castle Rock Lake

SpeciesPrevious AdvisoryNew Advisory
BluegillGeneral Statewide1 meal/week
Yellow PerchGeneral Statewide1 meal/week
Black CrappieGeneral Statewide1 meal/week
Common Carp1 meal/month1 meal/month

Lake Mohawkson

SpeciesPrevious AdvisoryNew Advisory
BluegillGeneral Statewide1 meal/week
PumpkinseedGeneral Statewide1 meal/month
Yellow PerchGeneral Statewide1 meal/week
Black CrappieGeneral Statewide1 meal/month
Rock BassGeneral Statewide1 meal/month

In general, when no PFAs warning was active, the agency recommends men and women over the age of 50 in Wisconsin should only eat panfish once a week. There is no cap on other species of fish. Women under 50 years old should only eat panfish once a week and all other species

DNR explained eating fish with elevated PFAs levels can cause multiple health issues, including increasing cholesterol levels, harming the immune system, decreasing fertility in women. Some of the sources of PFAs that make it into the water system are non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays, and some firefighting foams.

