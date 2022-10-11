Portage County investigators say 1984 case thought to be murder now ruled accidental death

Technological advancements helped determine the events that led to the death Janet Raasch whose body was found in 1984 in Plover
By Heather Poltrock and Hannah Borchert
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have now ruled the 1984 death of Janet Raasch an accident.

Janet Raasch was reported missing 38 years ago today. Investigators said she was hitchhiking at the time of her disappearance. Her remains were found near the intersection of Highway 54 and J outside Plover by hunters a month later after she was reported missing.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Portage County Detective Dustin Kitzman released unknown details of the case to the media.

Kitzman said Raasch was in a makeshift campsite when her sleeping bag caught fire, subsequently spreading to her body. Detective Kitzman said Raasch had thermal injuries to 50-60% of her body. Those thermal injuries were lethal.

“It has then therefore been concluded with a number of different investigative experts that while sleeping in her sleeping bag, Janet awoke to being fully engulfed. As she attempted to distance herself from the fire, pieces of the bag were deposited near her belongings. And she continued south depositing much of the burning material of her jeans, shirt and sleeping bag until she reached approximately 17 feet to the south, where additional pockets, and coins and keys were deposited. Minimally clothed and severely burned, Janet attempted to go back to Highway 54 where she subsequently collapsed and succumbed to her injuries,” an emotional Kitzman explained.

In 1984, and in the decades following, a cause of death was not released to the public. Authorities explained in 1984, Raasch’s body was badly decomposed, but they believed she had been strangled.

Raasch’s body was exhumed in 2002 in the hopes of obtaining DNA evidence.

On Tuesday, investigators said Raasch’s death was accidental. It is no longer a murder investigation. Hundreds of pieces of evidence were investigated.

Investigators said Raasch was camping in the woods because she was hitchhiking to a larger city for a medical procedure.

Prior to Tuesday, the Raasch case had been the county’s only unsolved death.

Raasch was a Merrill native studying business at the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point at the time of her disappearance.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
The Packers play in London for the first time.
Packers in London Preview: Where to watch and what to watch for

Latest News

Extended Forecast
Cooler Temperatures Filling In
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers serves lunch to students at Northern Lights Elementary in Superior.
Wisconsin gov won’t back abortion exceptions if ban remains
Families wait at the Dane Co. Airport for veterans to return home from a Badger Honor Flight.
Wisconsin veterans make their way home after spending the day in D.C.
Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items.
Taser, ammo stolen from law enforcement vehicle in Janesville
Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials built to honor their service in...
Veterans return to Madison after completing their Honor Flight