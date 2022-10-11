Sauk City hosts Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration

Monday’s event was held at Meyer Oak Grove Park and featured Ho-Chunk food, historical displays and Indigenous artisans and vendors.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUK CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk City hosted the county’s celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday.

Monday’s event was held at Meyer Oak Grove Park and featured Ho-Chunk food, historical displays and Indigenous artisans and vendors.

The event honored the Sauk people, who had a large village for more than 40 years along the banks of the Wisconsin River in the 1700s. More than 90 houses were built and over 1,000 people lived there at the time. Organizers explained that the Sauk planted hundreds of acres of crops in the area, including corn, beans and melons.

Leah Winneshiek, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and vendor, said it was a great day to celebrate her heritage and show her craft.

“I’m very proud to be here,” Winneshiek said. “I was really happy when they asked me if I would like to be here, I’m like ‘yes absolutely.’ I think its great that we’re all here together and we’re able to communicate and be a community like this. It’s perfect, perfect day.”

The Sauk now comprise three federally recognized Sac and Fox Nations across three states.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week

Latest News

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas rose $0.12 over the...
AAA: Average Madison gas prices top $4 per gallon this week
Wisconsin absentee ballot
Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold
Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on poll watchers
Sauk City hosts Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration
Sauk City hosts Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration