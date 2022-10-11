Sauk City hosts Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration

SAUK CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk City hosted the county’s celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday.

Monday’s event was held at Meyer Oak Grove Park and featured Ho-Chunk food, historical displays and Indigenous artisans and vendors.

The event honored the Sauk people, who had a large village for more than 40 years along the banks of the Wisconsin River in the 1700s. More than 90 houses were built and over 1,000 people lived there at the time. Organizers explained that the Sauk planted hundreds of acres of crops in the area, including corn, beans and melons.

Leah Winneshiek, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and vendor, said it was a great day to celebrate her heritage and show her craft.

“I’m very proud to be here,” Winneshiek said. “I was really happy when they asked me if I would like to be here, I’m like ‘yes absolutely.’ I think its great that we’re all here together and we’re able to communicate and be a community like this. It’s perfect, perfect day.”

The Sauk now comprise three federally recognized Sac and Fox Nations across three states.

