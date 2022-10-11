Sun Prairie teacher faces additional charge in bathroom recording incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie teacher now faces an additional charge after allegedly recording students while they were in the bathroom, the city’s school district said Tuesday.

In a letter sent out to staff and families, Sun Prairie Area School District administrators said a charge of sexual exploitation of a child has been filed against Matthew Quaglieri by Sun Prairie Police Department.

District administrators explained that this charge relates to the creation of the recordings at Prairie View Middle School. The investigation is active and the district said Sun Prairie Police Department is limited in what they can share to the general public at this stage in the case.

“While this investigation progresses through the legal system, we will fully collaborate with the Sun Prairie Police Department while focusing on supporting our students, families, and staff,” district administrators wrote.

Police reported on Friday that Quaglieri had been arrested and was accused of possession of child pornography. The department’s initial investigation determined that the 34-year-old had allegedly used electronic devices to record students over a period of time.

The teacher was suspended while police and the district investigate, the district confirmed Friday night.

The district noted Tuesday that Facilities & Grounds crewmembers searched bathrooms at Prairie View before school on Monday and found no recording devices.

“There has been no evidence to suggest that any recording devices were planted as a part of this situation,” district administrators said.

Quaglieri is expected to appear in court Wednesday, according to Dane County officials.

District administrators released resources Tuesday from the Department of Public Instruction to help parents and guardians support their students.

SPPD is working with the Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigations for this case. Anyone with additional information on this investigation should call SPPD’s non-emergency line at 608-837-7336 or call anonymously at 608-837-6300.

