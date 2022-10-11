Suspect charged in attempted sexual assault of sleeping victim

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of breaking into an apartment and sexually assaulting someone has been arrested, the Madison Police Department reports.

Safwan Takar was arrested Saturday evening, the police department reported Tuesday following his first court appearance. He has been charged with attempted 2nd degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim as well as burglary and two counts of felony bail jumping.

Dane Co. court commissioner set Takar’s bond at $15,000 per case. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained in the Dane Co. jail, according to jail records. If released, Takar will be required to wear a GPS device and is prohibited from going onto the University of Wisconsin campus, among other restrictions.

He is scheduled to return to court next Tuesday for his preliminary hearing.

According to the original MPD report, an individual broke into an apartment near the intersection of N. Park Street and Fahrenbrook Court early in the morning of October 2 by removing a screen and entering through an unlocked window. The victim, who said she did not know her attacker, reported waking up to being sexually assaulted.

The criminal complaint against Takar details that Ring video from the victim’s home showed the suspect trying to enter the home shortly before 4 a.m. and being forced out of the apartment about a half-hour later. The man is later seen on the video outside the apartment two more times around 5 a.m.

Reviewing the video, an officer recognized the person on the tape as Takar, according to the complaint. It stated the officer knew Takar from a June case that appears to have resulted in another sexual assault charge. Court records show the case number provided in the complaint corresponded with 2nd degree sexual assault and felony bail charges filed on June 23.

Takar is due in court for a preliminary hearing on those charges on Thursday.

