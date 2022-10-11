Taser, ammo stolen from law enforcement vehicle in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A yellow Taser and 9mm ammunition belonging to a law enforcement agency were among the items stolen from a vehicle that was parked outside a Janesville home over the last several days, according to police.

In a report issued Tuesday afternoon, the Janesville Police Department indicated the marked law enforcement vehicle was parked in front of a home near Birdsong Lane and Lapidary Lane. The police department’s statement did not indicate which law enforcement agency the vehicle belonged to.

Investigators were told the thefts happened between Friday evening and Tuesday morning. The JPD statement indicated the person who gave investigators the timeframe for the crime was “an employee of a non-local law enforcement agency.

The police department did not indicate which agency owned the now-stolen property. The items listed by JPD as being stolen were:

(1) Olive drab (green) tactical vest with body armor

(1) Taser (yellow)

(1) Motorola Radio

(2) binoculars

(2) Glock magazines with 9mm ammunition

Noting that there was no sign of forced entry, officers surmised that the vehicle must have been unlocked, which JPD stated would have happened by mistake.

People in the area that may have video that would help with the investigation as well as anyone with information about the thefts or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area are asked to contact authorities in any of the following ways:

· Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100

· The Rock Co. Communications Center at 608-757-2244

· Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636

· Online tips can be made using p3tips.com

