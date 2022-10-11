UWPD seeks person of interest in attack after Illinois game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department released two pictures of the person of interest in a battery that happened right after a Badgers football game and are asking for help identifying the individual.

UWPD reports the victim alerted police immediately after the attack, which happened around 4:30 p.m. on October 1, which was not long after UW’s loss to the University of Illinois. The victim told investigators about being struck while in a crosswalk on Johnson Street, just off-campus, and said the assault was unprovoked.

Investigators were able to track the pictured individual to a local bar, a UWPD spokesperson explained, noting that the pictures came from the bar.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department released two pictures on Tuesday, Oct. 11, of the person of interest in a battery that happened shortly after a Badgers football game. (UWPD via Twitter)

The department indicated investigators have exhausted all their tools to identify the person of interest, so they are asking the public for its assistance. Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call UWPD at 608-264-2677 or to DM them on Twitter.

We’re looking for your help in identifying a person of interest in a battery on October 1, following the Badger football game. The incident occurred in a crosswalk on Johnson Street, just off-campus.



If you know this person, please send us a DM or call UWPD at 608-264-2677. pic.twitter.com/JSvGsL9ns7 — UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) October 11, 2022

