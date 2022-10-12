Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. A judge ordered the release of Syed after overturning his conviction for a 1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial."(AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has refused to intervene in a lower court’s decision to free a man who served over 20 years in prison for a high school student’s killing.

The decision came in a case chronicled by the groundbreaking “Serial” podcast.

The state Court of Special Appeals issued Wednesday’s order — a day after prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed in the 1999 killing of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee.

Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ruled last month that the state had violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have bolstered Syed’s defense. Lee’s family asked the Court of Special Appeals to halt the case and suspend the deadline set by Phinn.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
The Packers play in London for the first time.
Packers in London Preview: Where to watch and what to watch for

Latest News

A Sun Prairie teacher accused of filming students in the bathroom was indicted in federal court...
Sun Prairie teacher accused of federal charges for recording students in the bathroom
The Madison Metropolitan School District shifted some classes from in-person to virtual due to...
Teacher shortage forces MMSD to shift some classes to virtual
The Madison Metropolitan School District shifted some classes from in-person to virtual due to...
Teacher shortage forces MMSD to shift some classes to virtual
Veronica Sance holds a sign at a news conference to denounce racism and demand change in...
Scandalized Los Angeles leader resigns City Council seat
Marquette Poll shows Johnson leading Barnes in Senate race, toss-up for Wis. governor
Marquette Poll shows Johnson leading Barnes in Senate race, toss-up for Wis. governor