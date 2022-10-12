Arrest in a Madison sexual assault linked to break-ins

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested a suspect accused in a sexual assault that occurred during a rash of break-ins over the weekend at a downtown apartment complex.

According to an MPD update, the 24-year-old suspect was arrested early Wednesday afternoon and detectives are asking the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office to charge him with third degree sexual assault and burglary.

The original police report stated multiple people told investigators about an individual getting into unlocked The James apartments, which are in the 400 block of W. Gorham Street. One of the victims reported being sexually assaulted after he broke in.

The investigation into the incident remains active, MPD added. The department is asking people with information about the incidents to call police at 608-255-2345 or to leave a tip anonymously by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
The Packers play in London for the first time.
Packers in London Preview: Where to watch and what to watch for

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers trains at The Grove in Chandler's Cross, England,...
LaFleur: Rodgers won’t practice Wednesday, but should play
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) reacts after an incomplete pass during the second half...
Badgers, Spartans try to salvage seasons that have gone awry
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle on...
MPD: Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle
The University of Wisconsin Police Department released two pictures on Tuesday, Oct. 11, of the...
UWPD makes arrest in attack after Badgers game