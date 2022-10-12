Arrest in a Madison sexual assault linked to break-ins

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested a suspect accused in a sexual assault that occurred during a rash of break-ins over the weekend at a downtown apartment complex.

According to an MPD update, the 24-year-old suspect was arrested early Wednesday afternoon and detectives are asking the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office to charge him with third degree sexual assault and burglary.

The original police report stated multiple people told investigators about an individual getting into unlocked The James apartments, which are in the 400 block of W. Gorham Street. One of the victims reported being sexually assaulted after he broke in.

The investigation into the incident remains active, MPD added. The department is asking people with information about the incidents to call police at 608-255-2345 or to leave a tip anonymously by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

