Chilly temperatures return tomorrow

Key Takeaways

Windy conditions overnight

Isolated showers Thursday

Cool air remains through next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re not done with the rain just quite yet! This system will be very slow to exit our region. Additional isolated showers will filter through this evening, with winds remaining breezy out of the west. We’ll dry out briefly overnight and Thursday morning, before more isolated showers pop up during the late morning and afternoon. Not all of us will see the rain tomorrow, but we’ll all see cool temperatures!

Highs will struggle to reach the 50-degree mark tomorrow afternoon, and most of us will remain in the mid and upper 40s. Winds will still be on the breezier side, and skies will be mainly cloudy through the day.

If you’re still hanging on to any outdoor late-season plants, you’ll need to protect them for the next few nights! Low temperatures Thursday night through most of next week be right around freezing. High temperatures won’t be much better! Cool air will remain in place, keeping our afternoon temperatures in the low 50s at best.

