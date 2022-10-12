Cooler Temperatures Filling In

Key Takeaways

Showers and Thunderstorms This Morning

Afternoon Sunshine

Turning Cooler

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front is moving in from the west. This front has generated showers and thunderstorms across the region to start off the day. Once the front moves through, the rain will come to an end and some sunshine will return for the afternoon. A few more showers will be possible this evening.

Breezy condition will continue for today as well with temperatures holding nearly steady in the lower 60s and wind out of the south at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Overnight lows mild and into the upper 50s. Sunshine will return for the afternoon with a shot at a quick shower redeveloping this evening.

The end of the week and weekend will be chilly. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Low pressure to the east will pivot impulses of energy around which will lead to afternoon clouds. This finally clears the area early next week with sunshine, but cool temperatures taking over.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.