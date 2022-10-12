Fmr. Packer Davante Adams cited for assault in shoving incident during game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WMTV) - A day after a cameraman filed a police report, Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams has been issued a citation.

The former Packers star was seen on the Monday Night Football broadcast pushing down a photographer as he was walking to an Arrowhead Stadium tunnel after his team’s 30-29 loss.

Police said the photographer went to the hospital and then contacted law enforcement.

BREAKING: Raiders WR Davante Adams cited for assault in Kansas City, MO, after pushing a photographer while leaving the field in the Chiefs' Monday night win against Las Vegas. Here's a copy of the citation, filed in KC Municipal Court. pic.twitter.com/0JYxABuHOY — Shain Bergan (@ShainKCTV) October 12, 2022

The citation was filed in Kansas City Municipal Court Wednesday morning, Kansas City station KCTV5 reported. It stated Adams “did, by an intentional, overt act, inflict bodily injury or cause an unlawful offensive contact upon [the victim] by pushing [him] to the ground using two hands causing whiplash and head ache. possible minor concussion.”

The court document accuses Adams of assault, intentionally inflicting injury.

Adams addressed the incident in a postgame media gathering and also tweeted an apology.

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

The NFL has yet to issue a comment or penalty on the incident.

A court date has been set for Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. in Kansas City Municipal Court.

