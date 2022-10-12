First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first solar panels were installed at a 90-acre solar farm in Dane County, which officials noted Tuesday will help the county meet its goal of using 100% renewable energy at all county facilities.

The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned land in the Town of Cottage Grove, will create 70 jobs during construction this fall.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Alliant Energy and SunVest Solar executives celebrated the installation Tuesday.

“Very soon, 33,000 solar panels will be reducing greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to those produced by more than 5,000 cars,” Parisi said. “Dane County will be the first county government in the state to achieve 100% renewable electricity status.”

The county’s goal was to meet 100% renewable electricity at its buildings by 2025. Parisi noted that they will be two years ahead of schedule with the completion of this project.

The 17-megawatt project can produce enough energy to power more than 3,000 Dane Co. homes.

Officials explained that Alliant Energy will deliver the power generated to its customers and the county will receive renewable energy credits in return.

The project is expected to be completed later this year.

