Janesville police officers help with Hurricane Ian cleanup

Janesville Police
Janesville Police(WIFR)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Janesville Police Department officers took time away from their families and jobs to help with cleanup efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian.

JPD officers Joseph Sanovich and Carmen Roche headed to Florida after the hurricane to help with humanitarian efforts following the devastation.

Officers Sanovich and Roche are members of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, a non-profit volunteer organization that helps provide disaster relief aid, among other humanitarian efforts.

The officers were in Florida for a week helping with tarping roofs, cleaning the inside of residents’ homes, cutting down trees and distributing food.

The Janesville Police Department said they are thankful for the service Officer Roche and Officer Sanovich provide in the community and the humanitarian services they provide nationally!

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.
The Packers play in London for the first time.
Packers in London Preview: Where to watch and what to watch for

Latest News

Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, deputies and paramedics responded to a call that a child had...
Child killed after being struck by vehicle in rural Beaver Dam
A Sun Prairie teacher accused of filming students in the bathroom was indicted in federal court...
Sun Prairie teacher accused of federal charges for recording students in the bathroom
The Madison Metropolitan School District shifted some classes from in-person to virtual due to...
Teacher shortage forces MMSD to shift some classes to virtual
The Madison Metropolitan School District shifted some classes from in-person to virtual due to...
Teacher shortage forces MMSD to shift some classes to virtual