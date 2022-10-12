Janesville police officers help with Hurricane Ian cleanup

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Janesville Police Department officers took time away from their families and jobs to help with cleanup efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian.

JPD officers Joseph Sanovich and Carmen Roche headed to Florida after the hurricane to help with humanitarian efforts following the devastation.

Officers Sanovich and Roche are members of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, a non-profit volunteer organization that helps provide disaster relief aid, among other humanitarian efforts.

The officers were in Florida for a week helping with tarping roofs, cleaning the inside of residents’ homes, cutting down trees and distributing food.

The Janesville Police Department said they are thankful for the service Officer Roche and Officer Sanovich provide in the community and the humanitarian services they provide nationally!

