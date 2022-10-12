Madison man arrest in 2019 burglary in Sauk Co.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 2019 burglary in Sauk Co.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two years after a burglary at a Merrimac home, investigators arrested a Madison man in connection with the crime.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man who was in custody at the Dane Co. jail when he was interviewed. During questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to multiple crimes.

The Sheriff’s Office accused the man of breaking into a house on September 19, 2019, by using a garage door opener that was left in an unlocked car. Once inside the home, the burglar is reported to have taken a purse.

The credit cards were subsequently used in Madison, the sheriff’s Office notes.

Investigators collected DNA evidence at the home, and it was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, which resulted in a tentative match. The suspect was booked on a count of burglary, the Sheriff’s Office statement indicated, and he is due in court on October 26.

When announcing the arrest, the Sheriff’s Office used the opportunity to remind people to keep the doors locked on their homes and vehicles.

