Madison sends first $500 guaranteed income payments

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 150 low-income households across Madison have been sent their $500 guaranteed income payments that they can spend however they think is best.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s office announced Wednesday the first round of monthly distributions from the Madison Forward Fund have gone out. The nearly million-dollar pilot program will offer monthly payments to the households for the next year. Rhodes-Conway expects the funds “will open up so many doors for people who are facing turbulent times.”

“My hope is that a growing group of mayors will lead the way on educating people about the concept, and engage in pilot programs to demonstrate that households really do make wise choices and are best positioned to navigate their way out of poverty,” she continued.

The Wisconsin-based third-party benefits administrator Total Income Administrative Services Corporation will handle the distribution which comes to participating individuals via a debit card. The money comes with no strings attached.

Supporters argue that everyone deserve a minimum income to meet their most basic needs and those individuals are also the ones that are best positioned to know how to spend it. The city pointed to studies that found people who participated in similar programs elsewhere primarily spent the money on basic needs, such as food, household items, and transportation.

The households that receive the $500 payments are asked to complete surveys while the program, the city’s statement explained. The results of the survey will be compared to a control pool of people who applied to participate in the program but were not selected to receive the money.

According to the city, approximately 3,000 applications were received and 155 people were selected. The number of applicants “illustrat(es) the need in Madison far exceeds the capacity for the pilot program,” the statement added. To qualify, a person must live in Madison, have at least one child, and a household income below 200% of the poverty line.

The city expects to provide $930,000 to participants, all of which comes from private donors. Its statement indicated no taxpayer funds will be used.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.