Marquette Poll shows Johnson leading Barnes in Senate race, toss-up for Wis. governor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday showed a wider margin for the U.S. Senate race and a toss-up for Wisconsin governor.

In comparison to last month’s poll, results showed Republican Sen. Ron Johnson further pulling ahead of his Democratic competitor Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. However, the governor’s race looks even closer than last month.

The poll reported that Johnson held 52% of the vote among likely voters, while Barnes received 46% of the vote. Researchers pointed out that when the previous poll was conducted in September, Barnes was only one percentage point behind Johnson, with 48% and 49% of the vote, respectively.

Poll organizers noted that the vote results do include undecided voters who leaned to a candidate.

Among the candidates for governor, results found that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers remains in the lead among likely voters with 47%, while 46% favor Republican Tim Michels.

The poll also noted that independent candidate Joan Beglinger, who ended her campaign on Sept. 6 but will remain on the November ballot, was chosen by 4% of likely voters. About 1% said they did not know who they favored.

Inflation was still a top concern among voters, with 68% of respondents saying they are “very concerned” about the topic. The topics that followed for that category were public schools (60%), gun violence (60%), abortion policy (56%) and crime (56%).

This poll surveyed 801 registered Wisconsin voters from Oct. 3-9. It has a margin of error of +/-4.3% for the full sample and +/-4.8% for likely voters.

