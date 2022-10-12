MPD: Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Madison's west side, MPD reported.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian remains in critical condition a day after being struck by a vehicle on Madison’s west side, the Madison Police Department reported Wednesday afternoon.

MPD’s report states the driver was turning right off S. High Point Road onto Mineral Point Rd. shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when the vehicle hit the pedestrian.

Emergency crews rushed the pedestrian to a local hospital where individual is still in critical condition.

MPD noted that the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

