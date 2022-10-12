MPD: Suspect arrested after breaking into residential garage

Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning...
Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning after the victim said someone was trying to enter their garage.(WCAX)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning after the victim said someone was trying to enter their garage.

Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a home near Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the suspect, who was near the garage and was “very agitated,” according to MPD. Officers were then able to talk to the suspect and take him into custody without incident.

MPD said the 45-year-old suspect had several items in his possession that had been in the garage.

The suspect was taken to the Dane County Jail for burglary and a parole and probation hold.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Maple Tree Supper Club
Fire breaks out during dinner hour at McFarland’s Maple Tree Supper Club
Kevin Pope died at the age of 44 in August, 2021
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
FILE - Crash
33-year-old driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Dane Co.

Latest News

Yahara Solar Farm
First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project
First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project
First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project
An overnight traffic stop lead to a high-speed chase on US Highway 151 near Beaver Dam,...
Overnight traffic stop leads to high-speed chase in Dodge County
Three men were arrested after Baraboo high school students say men forced them out of their car.
One man faces charge in Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident