MPD: Suspect arrested after breaking into residential garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning after the victim said someone was trying to enter their garage.

Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a home near Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the suspect, who was near the garage and was “very agitated,” according to MPD. Officers were then able to talk to the suspect and take him into custody without incident.

MPD said the 45-year-old suspect had several items in his possession that had been in the garage.

The suspect was taken to the Dane County Jail for burglary and a parole and probation hold.

