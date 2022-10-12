NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Eva!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Pet of the Week this week wants nothing more than a chance to get outside and explore with her pal. And that could be you!

Meet Eva, a 4-year-old, all-black retriever/labrador mixed breed pup who can’t wait to be your best bud!

Eva is an eager explorer, so she would probably do best in a more active home. Hiking, late night drives to the Culver’s drive through or just staying inside and cuddling up on the couch? She would love to be your co-pilot.

Interested in adopting Eva? She is available now at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

