Overnight traffic stop leads to high-speed chase in Dodge County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight traffic stop lead to a high-speed chase on US Highway 151 near Beaver Dam, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding southbound on US Highway 151.

The vehicle initially stopped, but sped away while the deputy was identifying him. This resulted in a nine-minute pursuit heading south past Beaver Dam, the Sheriff’s Office said.

When the chase ended, the 33-year-old driver from Cecil, Wisconsin was taken into custody without incident.

The driver was booked into the Dodge County Jail on probation violation. Charges of felony eluding an officer, OWI and possession of THC and drug paraphernalia were requested by the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. The driver was cited for operating without a license, reckless driving-endangering safety and speeding.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.