Sun Prairie teacher accused of federal charges for recording students in the bathroom

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie teacher accused of filming students in the bathroom was indicted in federal court Wednesday.

Matthew Quaglieri was charged with three counts of producing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin. The 34-year-old is accused of intentionally using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct in order to produce a visual depiction of the acts on Sept. 22, 23 and 29.

If convicted, he could face a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison per count.

Prior to being arrested, Quaglieri was a teacher at Prairie View Middle School. He was suspended while police and the district investigate, Sun Prairie Area School District confirmed Friday night.

Police reported on Friday that Quaglieri had been arrested and was accused of possession of child pornography. On Tuesday, a charge of sexual exploitation of a child was added.

Dane County court officials said Tuesday that he was expected to appear in court Wednesday, but that did not happen.

The Sun Prairie Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating this case.

