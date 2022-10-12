Teacher shortage forces MMSD to shift some classes to virtual

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District shifted some classes from in-person to virtual due to a teacher hiring shortage.

Select language, math and health science courses will temporarily transition to virtual while MMSD tries to hire more teachers.

Students taking these classes will still be in the building learning with their peers; however, teachers will instruct the course virtually through the Madison Promise Virtual Academy.

MMSD communications director Tim LeMonds said there will still be a teacher-aid or staff member in each classroom, while the main instruction will come from a teacher online.

”Really, we’ve worked hard to make sure that it has the same kind of feel that it would in-person instruction. There’s really no disruption in learning,” LeMonds said. ”Until we can recruit staff and hire staff to fill these vacancies for world language, this alternative with online virtual instruction in the classroom we believe is the next best alternative because we still have a licensed teacher teaching that course.”

He said this mostly impacts Spanish and German classes because world language teachers are harder to find.

